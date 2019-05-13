New emergency medical care available in Parkland area

MultiCare on Monday opened a neighborhood outpatient emergency room at 14815 Pacific Ave. S. MultiCare Health System

If you need to go to an emergency room in the Parkland-Spanaway area, MultiCare has some good news for you.

The Tacoma-based health system on Monday opened a neighborhood outpatient emergency room at 14815 Pacific Ave. S.

MultiCare Good Samaritan Emergency offers lab services and advanced imaging, including digital X-ray, ultrasound and CT.

It offers emergency care by board-certified ER physicians but has no inpatient (overnight) beds, according to MultiCare. The average wait time is expected to be about 15 minutes; average length of stay for patients is about 90 minutes.

Staff can treat a wide variety of serious illnesses and injuries.

The new center is about two miles north of MultiCare’s Spanaway Clinic, 10 miles from Good Samaritan and 12 miles from Tacoma General Hospital.

The 10-bed site operates as an extension of Good Samaritan Hospital and accepts the same insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid.