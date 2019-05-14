The wait is over: Golden Corral is finally opening in Puyallup

Belly up to the buffet. A new Golden Corral opens in Puyallup The Raleigh, N.C.-based restaurant company opened a new location at the South Hill Mall in Puyallup Wednesday, May 15, 2019. It's the first mall location nationally and the opening drew a sizable crowd of fans. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Raleigh, N.C.-based restaurant company opened a new location at the South Hill Mall in Puyallup Wednesday, May 15, 2019. It's the first mall location nationally and the opening drew a sizable crowd of fans.

The long wait for the Golden Corral to open in Puyallup is over.

Anthony Wang, Golden Corral franchisee, told The News Tribune the opening is set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at Puyallup’s South Hill Mall, 3500 S. Meridian, Suite 700.

News of the buffet’s arrival to Puyallup was first announced in August 2017.

Since then, transitioning the site from a previous Old Country Buffet has been a process.

The new buffet, specializing in American fare with an all-you-can-eat concept, serves everything from steak to rotisserie chicken, pot roast, fried chicken and meatloaf.

Joe Corsell, leasing vice president for South Hill Mall, told The News Tribune on Tuesday that since the initial announcement, the interest has been intense about when the buffet would open.

“People have been asking us all the time,” Corsell said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

South Hill Mall made the initial opening announcement Monday on social media, but there were still a few last-minute “certificate of occupancy” details to finish.

Those details and final signatures are now completed, according to city officials.





The Raleigh, N.C.-based restaurant company has locations nationwide, including another site in Marysville, one in Vancouver, Washington and one in Spokane. It offers to-go options and a banquet/party room and more than 150 choices on its “endless buffet.”