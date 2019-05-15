Here’s who filed for Tacoma City Council as of Wednesday

How to file for office in Washington state Here are some things to consider if you're interested in filing for public office in Washington state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some things to consider if you're interested in filing for public office in Washington state.

Filing week started Monday for candidates running for office in the 2019 election.





County-wide, there are 196 positions open for candidate filing.

In Tacoma, there are four City Council seats up for grabs: Position 1, Position 3 and At-Large Positions 7 and 8.

Due to term limits, two seats are being vacated by Councilmen Anders Ibsen in District 1 and Ryan Mello, At-Large District Position 8.

As of Wednesday, Council incumbents Keith Blocker and Conor McCarthy will not be running unopposed.

David Combs, a 20-year Tacoma resident, filed Tuesday night to run against Blocker in District 3, while Brett Johnson of Wane + Flitch wood furniture filed to run against McCarthy for At-Large Position 7.

Filing week will last through 4 p.m. Friday.

As of Monday, here’s who filed for Tacoma City Council, according to the Pierce County Auditor’s Office:

Position 1

Position 3

At-Large Position 7

Conor McCarthy (incumbent)

Brett Johnson

At-Large Position 8

For a full list of candidates, visit co.pierce.wa.us/328/Elections.