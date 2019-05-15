Local

Council unanimously approves raise, reappointment for Tacoma city manager

City approves reappointment of Tacoma city manager

Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards explains City Manager Elizabeth Pauli's new contract with the city at a meeting on May 14, 2019. City Council approved Pauli's reappointment and a raise increase. By
Up Next
Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards explains City Manager Elizabeth Pauli's new contract with the city at a meeting on May 14, 2019. City Council approved Pauli's reappointment and a raise increase. By

Elizabeth Pauli will continue her role as city manager of Tacoma for another two years.

City Council unanimously approved the reappointment of Pauli through May 2021 at a meeting Tuesday.

The reappointment comes with a 3 percent wage adjustment and a 1.3 percent salary adjustment. That increases Pauli’s annual salary to $264,638, up from about $250,000 in 2018, according to The News Tribune.

The city will also make a one-time contribution of $5,000 toward Pauli’s retirement account.

Pauli deals with day-to-day operations of the city and became Tacoma’s first woman city manager in 2017 after the departure of T.C. Broadnax. She previously worked as the city attorney.

City Council renews contracts of the city manager every two years.

In her annual review, Pauli was rated as exceeding expectations for her work, Mayor Victoria Woodards said at the meeting.

“She’s doing an amazing job every day,” Woodards said. “She is the first woman to be running our city, and I think she’s setting an example for all women to follow.”

Council members thanked Pauli for her work to address affordable housing and homelessness.

Related: Search Salaries of Tacoma Employees for 2018

Click here to load this Caspio Cloud Database
Cloud Database by Caspio

“The amount of time that City Manager Pauli spends with us, responding to us, answering questions, putting us in contact with people ... is very much appreciated, is very much necessary for us as we look to craft policy in this city,” Councilwoman Lillian Hunter said.

During citizens forum, a commenter pointed out the salary is more than state executive salaries.

“Nobody has to take a raise just because it’s being offered, especially when you know you’re making more than the governor of our state,” said one speaker.

By comparison, Governor Jay Inslee’s annual salary is $177,107 as of 2018, according to the Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials.

Related stories from Tacoma News Tribune
Allison Needles

Allison Needles covers news in Puyallup, Sumner and Bonney Lake for The Puyallup Herald and education news for The News Tribune in Tacoma. She was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest.

  Comments  