Council unanimously approves raise, reappointment for Tacoma city manager

Elizabeth Pauli will continue her role as city manager of Tacoma for another two years.

City Council unanimously approved the reappointment of Pauli through May 2021 at a meeting Tuesday.

The reappointment comes with a 3 percent wage adjustment and a 1.3 percent salary adjustment. That increases Pauli’s annual salary to $264,638, up from about $250,000 in 2018, according to The News Tribune.

The city will also make a one-time contribution of $5,000 toward Pauli’s retirement account.

Pauli deals with day-to-day operations of the city and became Tacoma’s first woman city manager in 2017 after the departure of T.C. Broadnax. She previously worked as the city attorney.

City Council renews contracts of the city manager every two years.

In her annual review, Pauli was rated as exceeding expectations for her work, Mayor Victoria Woodards said at the meeting.

“She’s doing an amazing job every day,” Woodards said. “She is the first woman to be running our city, and I think she’s setting an example for all women to follow.”

Council members thanked Pauli for her work to address affordable housing and homelessness.