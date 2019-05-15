Council unanimously approves raise, reappointment for Tacoma city manager

“The amount of time that City Manager Pauli spends with us, responding to us, answering questions, putting us in contact with people ... is very much appreciated, is very much necessary for us as we look to craft policy in this city,” Councilwoman Lillian Hunter said.
During citizens forum, a commenter pointed out the salary is more than state executive salaries.
“Nobody has to take a raise just because it’s being offered, especially when you know you’re making more than the governor of our state,” said one speaker.
A University of Washington study highlights housing and food insecurity across three campuses. For UW Tacoma, the results were the worst. Students struggle to pay rent, and many don’t have enough food.
