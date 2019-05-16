Local
Ship fire brings Tacoma crews to Thea Foss Waterway
Two people suffered minor injuries Thursday morning after a small fire broke out on a ship in the Thea Foss Waterway, according to Tacoma Fire Department.
The blaze was reported about 9 a.m. on the first level of the vessel.
Crews responded and were able to quickly extinguish the fire, though it will take several hours to clear out the smoke.
Two people who were on the ship at the time of the fire were evaluated for minor injuries.
Investigators have not determined what started the fire.
