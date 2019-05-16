Here’s who’s filed for Port of Tacoma Commission

How to file for office in Washington state Here are some things to consider if you're interested in filing for public office in Washington state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are some things to consider if you're interested in filing for public office in Washington state.

Two positions are up for grabs on the Port of Tacoma Commission in 2019.

Filing week for 2019’s election ends at 4 p.m. Friday (May 17).

Candidates who have so filed so far, as shown on the Pierce County Auditor’s website:

Commissioner Position 3

▪ Deanna Keller

▪ Dave Bryant

▪ Justin Camarata

The position is currently held by Commission Vice President Don Johnson, whose term ends in December.

Commissioner Position 5

▪ Shelly Schlumpf

▪ Kristin Ang

The position is currently held by Commission President Clare Petrich, whose term ends in December.

Both are four-year, nonpartisan terms.

For a full list of candidates, visit co.pierce.wa.us/328/Elections