Here’s who’s filed for Port of Tacoma Commission
Two positions are up for grabs on the Port of Tacoma Commission in 2019.
Filing week for 2019’s election ends at 4 p.m. Friday (May 17).
Candidates who have so filed so far, as shown on the Pierce County Auditor’s website:
Commissioner Position 3
▪ Dave Bryant
The position is currently held by Commission Vice President Don Johnson, whose term ends in December.
Commissioner Position 5
The position is currently held by Commission President Clare Petrich, whose term ends in December.
Both are four-year, nonpartisan terms.
For a full list of candidates, visit co.pierce.wa.us/328/Elections
