Candidate filing week ends Friday. Here’s who’s running in Tacoma

Filing week started Monday for candidates running for office in the 2019 election.

In Tacoma, there are four City Council seats up for grabs: Position 1, Position 3 and At-Large Positions 7 and 8.

John Hines, who works as an instructional facilitator for Tacoma Public Schools, and Brett Johnson of Wane + Flitch wood furniture were the latest to file for Council seats on Wednesday.

Johnson faces incumbent Conor McCarthy in At-Large Position 7, while Hines and political director of Laborers Local 252 Nathe Lawver will campaign to be a new face in District 1.

The Tacoma Public Schools board has two open seats this year.

Incumbent Enrique Leon of District 2 is running his first campaign after being appointed to the board of directors in place of Catherine Ushka, who won her bid to City Council in 2017. Incumbent Debbie Winskill is also running for re-election and has 30 years of service under her belt, after being elected to the board in 1989. Both incumbents are facing opposition.

County-wide, there are 196 positions open for candidate filing, in the areas of the port, schools, cities, fire, parks and recreation, water and sewer.

Filing week will last through 4 p.m. Friday.

Primaries will be held Aug. 6, with the general election on Nov. 5.

As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, here’s who filed for Tacoma City Council, according to the Pierce County Auditor’s Office:

City Council

Position 1

Position 3

At-Large Position 7

Conor McCarthy (incumbent)

Brett Johnson

At-Large Position 8

Tacoma School Board

Director Position 1

Debbie Winskill

Lisa Keating

Director Position 2

Enrique Leon

Kristopher A. Kerns

John Marsden

For a full list of candidates, visit co.pierce.wa.us/328/Elections.