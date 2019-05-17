New Thai restaurant opening in Key Peninsula area

Easy Thai Easy Go will have its soft launch May 20 in the former Bridgeway Teriyaki site in the Purdy shopping center. Easy Thai Easy Go

Starting Monday, you’ll be able to grab some Thai food before you cross the Purdy Bridge headed to Key Peninsula.

Easy Thai Easy Go announced on its Facebook page that it will have its soft launch Monday (May 20), with its grand opening planned for Thursday (May 23).

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hours of operation will be Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The restaurant is in the space that was formerly Bridgeway Teriyaki, 6707 Tyee Drive NW in the shopping center at the corner of Purdy Drive Northwest and state Route 302.

According to its online dinner menu, appetizers start at $4.99 for its deep-fried spring rolls and go up to $12.99 for its Easy Thai Kitchen Sample, which includes chicken satay, crab wonton, deep-fried spring rolls and golden tofu. Served with Thai peanut sauce, Thai sweet-and-sour sauce and cucumber salad.

Also available, six different soups (hot and spicy, coconut milk, glass noodle, wonton, egg noodles with wonton, and Thai noodle), 11 different entrees, noodle and curry dishes, a variety of rice dishes, desserts and drinks, with beer and wine options in the future.

Its separate lunch menu will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring noodle and curry dishes in addition to 11 different entrees.

EASY THAI EASY GO

(Dine in or carryout)

▪ Address: 6707 Tyee Drive NW, Gig Harbor, in the shopping center at the corner of Purdy Drive Northwest and state Route 302.

▪ Phone: 253-853-7427

▪ Website (with menu) easythaieasygo.com/index.html