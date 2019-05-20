Man dies after losing control of truck, hitting several trees near Eatonville

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A man who died Saturday after losing control of his pickup and hitting at least three trees near Eatonville has been identified.

Torry Durels, 28 of Eatonville, was found in a Dodge Ram 2500 just before 2 a.m.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were called to the collision near Alder Cutoff Road and 472nd Street East and found the truck’s front end in a ditch.

There were prominent tire marks on the west side of the road and two downed trees in the road. The pickup had extensive damage and the truck-bed box was ripped off.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Durels was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are unsure what caused Durels to lose control of the truck. The investigation is ongoing.