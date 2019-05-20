Local
Man dies after losing control of truck, hitting several trees near Eatonville
A man who died Saturday after losing control of his pickup and hitting at least three trees near Eatonville has been identified.
Torry Durels, 28 of Eatonville, was found in a Dodge Ram 2500 just before 2 a.m.
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were called to the collision near Alder Cutoff Road and 472nd Street East and found the truck’s front end in a ditch.
There were prominent tire marks on the west side of the road and two downed trees in the road. The pickup had extensive damage and the truck-bed box was ripped off.
Durels was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are unsure what caused Durels to lose control of the truck. The investigation is ongoing.
