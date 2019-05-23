Here are places holding Memorial Day observances in the South Sound

What’s the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day? There’s one big difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day, though the history of each is rooted in the history of our country’s wars. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There’s one big difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day, though the history of each is rooted in the history of our country’s wars.

Memorial Day, a day set aside each year to remember those who died while serving in the U.S. military, will be commemorated on Monday.

Local governments, VFW and American Legion posts, cemeteries and others across the South Sound are holding observances Sunday and Monday.

Here is a list:

Sunday, May 26

▪ Puyallup: 1 p.m., Pioneer Park Pavilion. U.S. Rep. Denny Heck and state Sen. Hans Zeiger will offer remarks. The Clan Gordon Pipe Band and Puyallup High School Wind Ensemble will perform.

▪ Olympia waterside service: 1 p.m. at Percival Landing Pavilion, 217 Thurston Ave. NW. A tribute to all veterans who perished at sea.

Monday, May 27

▪ Joint Base Lewis-McChord: 11:30 a.m. at Camp Lewis Cemetery on JBLM Lewis Main. Col. Nicole Lucas, JBLM garrison commander, will offer remarks. The I Corps Band will perform. People who wish to attend will require a pass from the JBLM visitor center at Exit 120 from Interstate 5. Signs will direct attendees to the cemetery.

▪ Tahoma National Cemetery: 1 p.m. at the main flag pole assembly area at the cemetery, 18600 SE 240th St., Kent. Gold Star families will offer remarks, and, weather permitting, there will be a flyover by the Steerman Group using WWII-vintage airplanes.

▪ Mountain View Memorial Park: 2 p.m. in the Garden of Honor, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood. Col. Jonathan M. Chung will give remarks, and the Buffalo Soldiers will present a riderless horse tribute. Complimentary hotdogs and light refreshments provided. Horseback rides available for a small donation.

▪ Washington Soldiers Home: 2 p.m. at Chilson Hall, 1301 Orting-Kapowsin Highway, Orting. Remarks from Lt. Col. Eric Danko of the 62nd Medical Brigade.

▪ Thurston County Veterans Council: Music begins at 10:30 a.m. with ceremony following at 11 a.m. at the state Capitol rotunda in Olympia.

▪ Tacoma Historical Society: 11 a.m. at War Memorial Park, 7201 Sixth Ave., Tacoma. Command Sgt. Maj. (retired) James Pickering will offer remarks. Parking at Narrows park-and-ride.

▪ Artondale Cemetery: 10 a.m. at 5512 Hunt Street NW, Gig Harbor.

▪ Auburn American Legion Post 78: 11 a.m. at Auburn Veterans Memorial, 405 E St. NE, Auburn.

▪ American Legion Mt. Tacoma Post 148: 11 a.m. at Eatonville Cemetery.

▪ Woodlawn Cemetery: 4 p.m. at 5930 Mullen Road SE in Lacey.

▪ Bethany Cemetery: 10:30 a.m. at 26418 Mountain Highway in Spanaway.

▪ Haven of Rest Funeral Home: Noon at 8503 state Route 16 NW in Gig Harbor. Music, speakers and hotdog lunch.