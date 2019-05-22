New apartments in Lakewood the first of many units in the pipeline

Rendering shows Wellstone at Bridgeport in Lakewood, which announced Wednesday it’s now taking lease applications. Legacy/Momentum Partners

A new apartment complex in Lakewood is the latest in a surge of new development in the area.

Wellstone at Bridgeport, 12535 Bridgeport Way SW near Springbrook Park, is taking applications for leasing.

Move-ins will start July 1 for the site’s Building A.

The four story, 208-unit complex was developed by Momentum Partners and managed by Legacy Partners, a national real estate firm.

The new apartments are the latest in a list of new developments in Lakewood.

“We have seven new multifamily projects being proposed at this time for a total of 412 units in permitting,” according to Becky Newton, the city’s economic development manager, via email.

“The largest project in permitting is 267 units, all affordable,” she wrote. That development is also in the Springbrook area.

Wellstone at Bridgeport is close to Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The market-rate units include studios at 600 square feet, open concept one-bedroom, also at 600 square feet, one-bedroom/bath at 775 square feet, one-bedroom/bath with den at 800 square feet and two-bedroom, two bath at 1,100 square feet.

Rents range from $1,305 to $1,830, according to listings on PadMapper and Zumper apartment rental sites.

There are 281 parking stalls, 23 of which are detached garages. The units feature oversized patios and balconies and in-unit laundry sets.

“Residents of the gated, elevator-accessible community can enjoy a 24-hour fitness center, a clubhouse, a pool with a sun deck, a secured 24-hour mail room with Amazon parcel lockers and an outdoor picnic area complete with a gazebo and grills,” according to its news release.

According to the city of Lakewood, site development and construction started February 2018.

In Pierce County, according to RealPage, a real estate software and data analytics company, the number of multifamily units (503) permitted from January through March is up more than 21 percent from same time period in 2018.

For all of 2018, more units were permitted in the county (2,767) than in each of the previous three years, according to RealPage data provided to The News Tribune.

To learn more about Wellstone Bridgeport, go to https://wellstonebridgeport.com/



