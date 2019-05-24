Want to name a red wolf? Point Defiance Zoo seeks help on what to call newborn pups

Red wolf pups May 15, 2019, at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium

The newborn red wolf pups need names, and zoo officials are asking for the public to weigh in.

Eight endangered pups were born May 10 and May 11 at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, the second litter to be born in Tacoma in the last seven years.

Zoo officials have chosen two possible themes for the names: locations from Hyde County, North Carolina, which is in the wolves’ native range, or trees and plants from the wolves’ native region.

Their father, Hyde, was named for Hyde County after he was born in 2012.

Selection one: Buxton, Bogs, Macley, Widgen, Carmur, Slade, Ponser and Mackay.

Selection two: Hawthorn, Chester, Cypress, Magnolia, Camelia, Myrtle, Peat and Willow.

People can vote here on a survey, which will be available for several weeks as the pups continue to nurse with mom Charlotte behind the scenes in the zoo’s Red Wolf Woods habitat.

It will be several weeks before they will be on display and available for public viewing.

Red wolves are critically endangered, with about 40 in the wild and just over 250 in zoos and wildlife centers across the nation.