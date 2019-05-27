Fire temporarily closes Lakewood theater

amctheatres.com

Those seeking to catch a movie over the holiday weekend in Lakewood faced a surprise closure Sunday.

A fire broke out early Sunday morning at the concession area of the AMC Lakewood Theatre, 5721 Main St SW.

According to officials with West Pierce Fire and Rescue, the fire broke out at 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Two of the concession area’s newer touch screen soda machines caught fire.

Fire officials said the blaze was quickly contained, and damage was limited to the machines and some smoke damage on the walls and ceiling of the area.

A message on the theater’s website said the site was closed “temporarily.” A representative who answered at AMC’s ticket customer service center said he had no information on a reopening time. Calls to the theater Monday were unanswered.