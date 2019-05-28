Expect delays at Tacoma garbage transfer station starting in June

Tacoma Recycling Center Changes in China's acceptable recycled material is putting a crimp on recycling in America, including the Tacoma Recycling Center in Tacoma, Washington. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Changes in China's acceptable recycled material is putting a crimp on recycling in America, including the Tacoma Recycling Center in Tacoma, Washington.

Dropping off waste and unwanted items at the Tacoma Recovery & Transfer Center could take longer than expected this summer.

The city is expecting delays at the center at 3510 S Mullen St. due to construction, starting in June and lasting through September.

“The City wants customers to be aware of the potential for delays to reduce impacts from the construction project,” the city stated in a news release.

The construction project will address stormwater drainage by repaving the employee parking lot and installing a drainage ditch. The project also will address traffic safety by installing lighting, signage and signals and making traffic circulation modifications.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Tacoma Recovery & Transfer Center offers self-haul options for garbage, recycling, yard waste and household hazardous waste disposal.