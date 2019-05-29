1,800 athletes will compete in Special Olympics this weekend, and they need your help

Competitors steam toward the finish line during the 2016 Special Olympics Washington summer games held at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. sbloom@theolympian.com

More than 1,800 athletes will fill sports venues across the South Sound this weekend for Special Olympics’ Washington State Spring Games. To help keep things running smoothly, 1,400 volunteers are needed to help.





The events run Friday through Sunday. Venues include Pacific Lutheran University, Joint Base Lewis-McChord and the King County Aquatic Center.

Athletes will be competing in cycling, powerlifting, soccer, swimming and track and field. All events are open and free to the public.

Members of the public who wish to volunteer at any of the events can register at 2019springgames.my-trs.com/

Special Olympics Washington provides year-round sports training and competition for more than 19,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities.