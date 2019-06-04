Seattle construction firm adds Tacoma to its regional office list

Seattle-based Schuchart Construction is leasing just over 1,000 square feet of office space at the Tacoma Financial Center on Broadway. THE NEWS TRIBUNE

A familiar regional construction name is ready to expand its work in Pierce County.

Seattle-based Schuchart Construction is leasing just over 1,000 square feet of office space at the Tacoma Financial Center on Broadway.

The Tacoma office is the fifth in the region for the company, with its other offices in Seattle, Bellevue, Everett and Redmond.

News of the new office was first reported in the Puget Sound Business Journal.

Jeff Tobin, partner and vice president of operations, noted that the company has had a presence in Pierce County over the past 15 years, particularly in Frederickson, through its work with Boeing.

“We’re already there, bidding work,” he told The News Tribune in a phone interview Tuesday.

The company was finalizing details Tuesday on its new downtown office.

Noting its other offices in the area, Tobin added: “Everything is relationship driven, so we wanted to dedicate resources and people there. Tacoma has a lot of exciting movement, and you have people moving out of Seattle. We’re just following that migration to a degree.”

About “12 to 15 percent of our labor force lives in Pierce County,” he said, including its skilled labor force and administration.

The company expects to add another four people to its Tacoma office, hired locally, in the next eight to 12 months as well as add to its skilled labor side as more deals are signed.

“There is no lack of opportunities, and we are beyond jazzed about the move,” Tobin said.

Casey Schuchart, company president, told the Puget Sound Business Journal last week that the firm has “become more aware of the wonderful talent that exists beyond the borders of Seattle.”