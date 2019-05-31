Local
Tacoma’s Thea Foss will be full of human-powered vessels Friday for start of 70-mile race
70 miles. 48 hours. No motors or sails allowed.
A commotion is expected on Tacoma’s Thea Foss Waterway on Friday evening.
That’s when more than 198 people on kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, rowboats and other human-powered craft will begin a race from Tacoma to Port Townsend.
Participants will have 48 hours to completed the 70-mile course. The rules of the SEVENTY48 sea race: “no motors, no sails, no support teams.”
It’s the second year of the competition.
There will be good viewing options throughout the Commencement Bay area as the racers head out, according to a news release, including:
▪ The start line at the Dock Street Marina, behind the Museum of Glass on the Thea Foss Waterway.
▪ Parks and restaurants along the Ruston Way waterfront.
▪ Owen Beach at Point Defiance Park, where racers have to check in at a boat not far from shore.
