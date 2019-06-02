Tacoma police investigating man’s death as a homicide

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man died overnight in Tacoma after he was found shot, according to Tacoma police.

About 2:50 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 3800 block of South Yakima Avenue after a report of gunfire in the area.

Police arrived to find a large crowd, including several people attending to the man who had been shot, according to a news release.

The man was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma where he died about an hour later, according to police.

Detectives are interviewing those people who were present at the time of the shooting.

A representative of the Pierce County Medical Examiner said about 10 a.m. Sunday that they are still trying to notify next of kin before releasing the victim’s name.

Check back for updates to this story.