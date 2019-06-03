St. Joseph nurses to consider tentative labor agreement

Nurses, patients and supporters rally in March for safer working conditions at St. Joe’s Nurses, patients and supporters held an informational picket in March outside CHI Franciscan St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma. The nurses, in contract negotiations, seek safer working conditions. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Nurses, patients and supporters held an informational picket in March outside CHI Franciscan St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma. The nurses, in contract negotiations, seek safer working conditions.

Nurses represented by Washington State Nurses Association will learn the details Tuesday of a tentative labor agreement with CHI Franciscan’s St. Joseph Medical Center.

In a posting late Friday on social media, representatives wrote, “At 11 pm (May 31), the Bargaining Team reached an agreement. We look forward to presenting the tentative agreement to you.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The talks Friday lasted 14 hours.

Meetings with nurses start at 6 a.m. Tuesday (June 4) and run through the evening. Meeting details are on the nurses’ Facebook page and on the WSNA website.

The nurses have been in contract negotiations for months. A previous tentative agreement was voted down in April.

Priorities that emerged from a survey after the last vote and before the latest round of talks included addressing the issues of wages, staffing and retroactive pay vs. ratification bonus.