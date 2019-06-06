Plumb the depths of the sea and learn how to protect it at free Ocean Fest in Tacoma

Tacoma Ocean Fest’s mix of art and science returns to waterway this weekend Tacoma Ocean Fest returns this Sunday to the Foss Waterway Seaport. The festival is built around the theme of protecting the ocean’s sea life. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tacoma Ocean Fest returns this Sunday to the Foss Waterway Seaport. The festival is built around the theme of protecting the ocean’s sea life.

Tacoma Ocean Fest — the one-day free event that erases the line between art and science — returns this Sunday to the Foss Waterway Seaport.

Last year, more than 1,300 people attended the inaugural event.

The festival is built around the theme of protecting the ocean’s sea life. By learning more about the ocean’s beauty and creatures, festival goers will hopefully be inspired to help keep it healthy, said festival founder Rosemary Ponnekanti.

“The goal is to make people think differently about the ocean and to care enough about it to change what they do,” Ponnekanti said. “That’s what Ocean Fest is about — inspiring our imagination through the arts, informing us through science and showing us how to take action.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite ongoing news of micro-plastic pollution, dying reefs and other ocean concerns, the festival isn’t a downer. There will be plenty of fun, Ponnekanti said.

Artists, musicians, dancers, youth poets, giant puppets and an aerialist are some of the entertainment. And there will be food trucks.

Down on the waterway, paddleboards, kayaks, and a dragon boat will be available for trial runs.

Several artists will be creating murals in the Seaport building that will remain on display through August.





Performing artists include the return of “Whale Song” by Tacoma City Ballet, West African dance by T.U.P.A.C. and others.





A scuba diving virtual reality experience also returns.

Speakers will include artist Lauren Boilini, ocean plastics activist Ken Campbell and marine biologist Orian Grant.

Along the esplanade, over 25 information booths will be staffed by local and regional nonprofits, government agencies, scientists and others who work to protect inland and ocean waters.

On Saturday, a beach clean-up at the Purdy sand spit will feature an orca mural created by participants.





Beach Cleanup

When: 1-3 p.m. Saturday (June 8).

Where: Purdy Sand Spit, state Route 302, Gig Harbor.

Bring: gloves and refuse container.

Tacoma Ocean Fest

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday (June 9).

Where: Foss Waterway Seaport Museum, 705 Dock St., Tacoma.

Cost: Free.

Information: tacomaoceanfest.org/