He allegedly sold drugs to Tacoma and Gig Harbor high schoolers, delivery included

Tacoma Police Department

An alleged drug dealer who offered free delivery to Tacoma and Gig Harbor high school students via social media was arrested Wednesday, according to Tacoma police.

An anonymous tip kicked off a narcotics investigation that eventually led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man.

The suspect allegedly used social media to advertise amounts, brands, forms and prices of marijuana. The suspect also allegedly sold cocaine, prescription Xanax (a sedative) and opiate (painkiller) pills.

“It appears the suspect was attempting to sell illegal drugs specifically to Tacoma School District students and to Gig Harbor School District students,” Tacoma police said in a statement.

In order to prevent robberies, the suspect advised his customers that he carried firearms and would display his arsenal on social media, police said.

The man was arrested in the 5100 block of North Mildred Street in Tacoma. Illegal drugs, money and weapons were seized as evidence.

The man is being investigated for three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and two counts of possessing a stolen firearm.

He is expected in court Thursday.