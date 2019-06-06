Construction starting June 20 will close roads in front of Stadium High through summer

Will Hilltop change with arrival of light rail? The planned extension of Tacoma Link light rail will likely attract new business and residents to the once-troubled Hilltop neighborhood. UWT lecturer William Towey feels careful planning, particularly consideration for lower-income residents, is Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The planned extension of Tacoma Link light rail will likely attract new business and residents to the once-troubled Hilltop neighborhood. UWT lecturer William Towey feels careful planning, particularly consideration for lower-income residents, is

Expect detours and delays in front of Stadium High School this summer.

Starting June 20, Sound Transit will close North E Street and North 1st Street north of Division Avenue and at Tacoma Avenue to continue construction on the $170 million Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project.

The roads will be closed through Sept. 4.

There will be no on-street parking, pedestrian or biking access during construction.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Detours for commuters are on Stadium Way, North 1st Street, Division Avenue, Broadway and Tacoma Avenue. Drivers can access Stadium High School from North 2nd Street and North 3rd Street.

Buses and trucks greater than 30 feet are advised to avoid Stadium Way.

The work will include track installation, new pavement, lighting and underground stormwater and sewer utilities.

“This is a pretty major traffic impact,” Sound Transit spokesman Scott Thompson said.

Sound Transit aims to get as much construction completed when Stadium High School is on summer break. The school will still be open for activities, Thompson said.

Nearby residents can expect construction noise as crews work Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and potentially Sunday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. if needed.

“Sound Transit is coordinating with Stadium High School, local businesses, apartment and condominium residents regarding access and minimizing disruptions,” Thompson said.

The Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project will add six new stations across 2.4 miles and is projected to serve 2,000 to 4,000 riders by 2026. Crews broke ground on the project in November.

If all goes according to plan, the line will open in 2022. The project is currently on schedule, Thompson said.