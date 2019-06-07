Author of ‘Behold the Dreamers,’ a Pierce County Reads selection, to talk, sign books Sunday

“Behold the Dreamers” author Imbolo Mbue will speak in Puyallup on Sunday. Pierce County Library/courtesy

A novel that skillfully blends two sides of the American dream is the latest Pierce County Reads selection.

“Behold the Dreamers” follows an immigrant from Cameroon as he navigates the maze of U.S. immigration while serving as a chauffeur for a New York City financial executive. That executive works for Lehman Brothers, the year is 2007, and he soon finds the American dream collapsing around him.

Author Imbolo Mbue won the coveted PEN/Faulkner Fiction Award for her debut novel which seamlessly moves between Central African immigrant and established Upper East Side cultures.

On Sunday, Mbue will talk and sign books at a free event at Pioneer Park Pavilion in Puyallup.

Mbue is an immigrant from Cameroon who eventually settled in New York City.

“We come here in awe of this country — in awe — and wanting to be a part of it,” Mbue told The Washington Post in 2016.

This year, the Pierce County library system is presenting three books programs that the community can read together.

The first was “The Great Alone” by Kristin Hannah and the third is “There There” by Tommy Orange.

Pierce County Reads

What: Author Imbolo Mbue to read from her Pierce County Reads selection, “Behold the Dreamers.”

When: 2 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Pioneer Park Pavilion, 330 South Meridian, Puyallup.

Cost: Free.