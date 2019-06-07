New bakery in Tacoma ready to broaden your pastry experience

Old Times Bakery & Deli recently opened at 3514 Pacific Ave. in Tacoma. debbie.cockrell@thenewstribune.com

There’s a new bakery in town, and you might miss it if you drive too fast down Pacific Avenue headed south.

Old Times Bakery & Deli opened in early May at 3514 Pacific Ave. (near South Division Lane) in Tacoma.

Cristina Arreche, who runs the business, says it’s a family operation with all pitching in, from baking to cleaning.

“Everybody does everything,” Arreche said. “My day starts really early, because I open at 6. Everything is fresh. Real ingredients, no preservatives.”

The family moved from Miami to Tacoma about a year and a half ago.

They mostly advertise what’s in stock that day on their Facebook page.

Arreche said she likes to have theme days to showcase different recipes from Uruguay, her home country, and other countries.

“I offer traditional pastries from my country,” she said.

Thursday, for example, was “Alfajores Day,” South American-style sandwich cookies made with flour, honey, almonds, hazelnuts, dulce de leche and rolled in coconut.

Loaves of pan sobao (authentic Puerto Rican sweet bread) also were available, among a variety of fruit-filled pastries.

“I try to offer what mom cooks for you,” Arreche said.

A steady stream of customers checked in Thursday, some just noticing the bakery for the first time, others picking up items for people who had visited before.





The business already has regulars who come in daily. Eventually deli items will be added to the menu, including homemade soups.

“Every day I try to add something different,” Arreche said. “I love my shop.”

Old Times Bakery & Deli

▪ 3514 Pacific Ave. Dine in or carryout. Offstreet parking.

▪ Hours 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Closed Sunday.



