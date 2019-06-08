Search is on for men who may have been exposed to tuberculosis at Tacoma Rescue Mission

How does tuberculosis (TB) spread? Animated video demonstrating the transmission and pathogenesis of tuberculosis (TB). Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Animated video demonstrating the transmission and pathogenesis of tuberculosis (TB).

Health authorities want to know if a man who slept at the Tacoma Rescue Mission spread tuberculosis to other people staying there.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department reported Friday that they are working with the Mission to identify people who may have been exposed to the deadly disease in August and September.





The infected man is currently in isolation and being treated for the disease.

“We may find other exposure sites during our investigation,” the department said in a health advisory. “Currently, we do not suspect any exposure risk to the public.”

Tuberculosis, or TB, is not easily spread. It requires close contact with an infected person, said health department spokeswoman Edie Jeffers.

“It’s not easy to catch, but it is serious,” Jeffers said. “That’s why we’re doing this extensive outreach.”

About 20 cases of TB are reported each year in Pierce County, according to the health department. Each requires extensive investigation to prevent further spread.

Usually, the infected person lives in a home where people in close contact can be screened for the disease, Jeffers said. The Mission case is more difficult because the facility serves people who don’t have homes.

Jeffers did not know if the man had been living at homeless encampments after his stay at the Mission.

TB is caused by bacteria. It usually affects the lungs. While it can be fatal if left untreated, it is considered very treatable.

The disease is common in the other parts of the world but rare in the U.S.