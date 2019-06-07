New leader for Puyallup Tribal Council

David Bean (left) is the new chairman of the Puyallup Tribal Council. Former chairman Bill Sterud (right) is now vice chairman. The Puyallup Tribe

The Puyallup Tribal Council has a new chairman.

David Bean, who has served on the council for 13 years, takes the leadership position for the coming year, according to a news release Friday from the tribe.

Former chairman Bill Sterud, who has served on the council in various capacities since 1978, moves to the vice chairman position.

“It’s an honor to be selected following a long line of chairmen and chairwomen,” Bean said in a statement. “I’m filled with gratitude, love and respect for all who have served in leadership capacities.”

“It’s been an honor working alongside Bill Sterud for the past 13 years,” Bean added. “Selecting Bill as vice chairman ensures experienced leadership and wisdom will continue in Council leadership.”

The action took place in the council’s first meeting after the swearing-in of council election winners Sterud and Annette Bryan.

Bean is vice chair of the National Indian Gaming Association and has participated in many of the tribe’s Washington, D.C., delegations, along with participating in other projects and programs.