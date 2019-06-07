New pearl milk tea shop now open at Tacoma Mall

Sharetea has a new location at the Tacoma Mall. Sharetea

Sharetea is ready for you to try its pearl milk “boba” tea in Tacoma.

The company, started in 1992 in Taipei, Taiwan, has grown to more than 450 locations in 18 countries. With the addition of Tacoma, it has eight locations in Washington state.

Its drinks are made from “high-quality tea leaves and selected ingredients shipped directly from Taiwan,” according to the company.

“We are happy to add Sharetea to our list of dining options,” said Rachel Stewart, the mall’s director of marketing and business development in a statement. “We are always listening to our guests and know they will embrace this addition with excitement.”

In a Facebook post this week, the Tacoma Sharetea announced its grand opening for Saturday (June 8). The site will offer 168 free drink vouchers to the first 168 customers that day.

▪ Address: 4502 S Steele St. (in Tacoma Mall near Nordstrom)

▪ Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.