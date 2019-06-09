After a report of a man shooting a woman, Tacoma police found both with gunshot wounds

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A man and woman, both of whom suffered gunshot wounds, were taken to St. Joseph Medical Center Sunday morning, according to Tacoma police.

About 6:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of East 75th Street after a caller reported that a man had shot a woman inside the residence at that address.

When police arrived, not only had the woman been shot, but the man had suffered a gunshot wound as well.

Both live at that address, according to police.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The assault investigation is under way and more information will be released later, according to police.