Local
After a report of a man shooting a woman, Tacoma police found both with gunshot wounds
What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response
A man and woman, both of whom suffered gunshot wounds, were taken to St. Joseph Medical Center Sunday morning, according to Tacoma police.
About 6:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 500 block of East 75th Street after a caller reported that a man had shot a woman inside the residence at that address.
When police arrived, not only had the woman been shot, but the man had suffered a gunshot wound as well.
Both live at that address, according to police.
The assault investigation is under way and more information will be released later, according to police.
Comments