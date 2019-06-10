A pedestrian killed while walking on Interstate 5 in Lakewood has been identified

Safety tips for pedestrians National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 32 percent of all pedestrian fatalities occur between 8 pm and midnight. Here are a few simple tips to help keep yourself safe while walking near traffic. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates 32 percent of all pedestrian fatalities occur between 8 pm and midnight. Here are a few simple tips to help keep yourself safe while walking near traffic.

A pedestrian killed Saturday morning when he was hit by a car on Interstate 5 in Lakewood has been identified as Carlos Maestas Jr. by the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s office.

Maestas, 21, was struck around 12:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-5 near Thorne Lane. His town of residence was not immediately know.

The State Patrol closed the right three lanes of the freeway as they investigated the incident, The News Tribune reported.