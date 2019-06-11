National paper products firm to join DuPont business scene at former Intel campus site

The Cubes at DuPont An animated 3-D rendering of The Cubes at DuPont, a 1.6-million-square-foot business park in DuPont’s Northwest Landing. Kimberly-Clark recently signed a long-term lease with developer St. Louis-based CRG to use a new warehouse being built on site. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An animated 3-D rendering of The Cubes at DuPont, a 1.6-million-square-foot business park in DuPont’s Northwest Landing. Kimberly-Clark recently signed a long-term lease with developer St. Louis-based CRG to use a new warehouse being built on site.

DuPont’s business scene is adding Kimberly-Clark to its list of major corporations with a local presence.

St. Louis-based CRG has signed a long-term lease with paper-based consumer products company Kimberly-Clark at its new warehouse development on the site of the former Intel campus.

The lease is for 747,488 square feet of space to serve as a distribution warehouse for the company. Construction for the space is nearly complete, according to a recent news release from CRG.

“We chose this location due to its proximity to the I-5 logistics corridor, Port of Tacoma and Puget Sound’s significance in the national logistics supply chain,” said CRG Senior Vice President Mike Wurtsbaugh in the release.

“Kimberly-Clark’s long-term investment in DuPont reflects what our neighbors including Amazon, IKEA, FedEx, Dania, Pier 1 and others have realized about this strategic location.”

A Kimberly-Clark representative declined to provide further details of the deal, including the number of jobs coming to the area.

An earlier plan to redevelop the former Intel site, which also called for demolition, was filed with the city in early 2017.

CRG and US Logistics Fund eventually purchased the vacant campus in January 2018 to redevelop it as The Cubes at DuPont, a 1.6-million-square-foot business park in DuPont’s Northwest Landing.

The developers demolished two of the campus’ former buildings, renovated a 340,000-square-foot facility and expanded leases with current tenants, in addition to building the new warehouse that attracted Kimberly-Clark, according to the release.





With the lease, CRG now is set to start Phase 2 construction for a 494,900-square-foot e-commerce distribution center, to be finished next spring.

“Our goal is to continue to offer state-of-the-art, e-commerce logistics facilities and continue to grow our Pacific Northwest presence in the Seattle-Tacoma and Portland areas,” Wurtsbaugh said in the release.

CRG has a similar “Cube” development in Troutdale, Oregon, with other Cube sites in Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, along with other industrial developments nationwide.