Mortar training means noise from Joint Base Lewis-McChord
Joint Base Lewis-McChord is going to be loud this week.
Two units will be conducting training with mortars and demolitions from Wednesday, June 12 at 12:01 a.m. through Thursday, June 13 at 11:30 p.m.
They will be training with 60 mm, 81 mm, and 120 mm mortars and demolitions.
The base warns those nearby of “late-night” training.
Comments or questions about the noise can be send to JBLM Public Affairs through https://home.army.mil/lewis-mcchord/index.php/contact/noise-and-public-disturbances.
