Spanaway man killed in motorcycle crash at Spanaway Lake Park

A Spanaway man was killed Sunday when his motorcycle collided with a car at the entrance to Spanaway Lake Park.

Chad Austin, 22, died from multiple traumatic injuries at St. Joseph Medical Center, according to an investigator with the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Austin was traveling east on Military Road South when a man driving west in a 1994 Buick Skylark turned left from Military Road to enter the park, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Austin’s motorcycle struck the car.

Austin was thrown 40 feet from the point of impact, and his motorcycle broke into numerous pieces, according to the Sheriff’s Department.





The Buick driver said the sun was in his eyes and he did not see the motorcycle until just before the crash. He also told the Sheriff’s Department that the motorcycle was “coming at a high rate of speed.”

A witness also said that Austin was driving at a high rate of speed prior to the collision. The Sheriff’s Office is listing speed as the preliminary cause of the collision.

Another witness rendered first aid to Austin until crews from Central Pierce Fire and Rescue arrived on scene.