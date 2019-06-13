Speeding driver killed after hitting a power pole near Puyallup park, police say

A 34-year-old man died Wednesday after crashing into a power pole near a park in Puyallup, police said.

The man has not been identified.

Officers said the driver was traveling on 7th Street SE around 8 p.m. when he lost control near Bradley Lake Park, struck the pole and flipped the vehicle.

He was taken to a naerby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police closed 7th Street SE from the 2700 block to the 3100 block during the investigation, which determined that the driver was speeding.

No one else was injured.