Woman missing after duplex fire near Gig Harbor

KIRO-7

A woman remains missing after her home near Gig Harbor burned down late Wednesday, authorities said.

Firefighters were called about 11:30 p.m. to the 3900 block of Firdrona Drive NW and found heavy flames and smoke coming from a duplex.

As crews were trying to gain control of the fire, they learned someone may be inside.

The incident was upgraded to a 2nd alarm fire, which brought in more firefighters and resources.

One man who lived there escaped on his own. He was not injured.

A family who lived in the second unit was not home when the blaze started.

Investigators have not determined what caused the fire.

Special equipment is needed to search the destroyed building and find out whether the missing woman was inside.