Visits are up at Tacoma Art Museum. Won’t be long and the admission price will be, too
Visitors to Tacoma Art Museum jumped 15 percent during the first part of 2019 compared with the same time frame a year ago.
“We couldn’t be more excited about this dramatic upswing,” said TAM executive director David Setford.
The jump in numbers covers January through May.
Setford said he anticipates the trend to continue as the museum brings a French Impressionist painting exhibition in fall. In January, the museum opened its new Benaroya Wing.
Tourism to Tacoma broke records in 2018, according to Travel Tacoma + Pierce County.
Come July 1, visitors will have to pay more to visit the downtown Tacoma museum. The admission fee is rising 20 percent to $18 per adult.
“The increase in admission is primarily due to the increased costs associated with operating the Benaroya Wing,” said TAM spokeswoman Hillary Ryan.
TAM still offers Free Neighborhood Nights to the public 5–8 p.m. every Thursday when admission to the museum is free.
In addition to the jump from $15 to $18 for adults, the $13 admission fee for students and seniors will increase to $15. All other rates will remain the same.
