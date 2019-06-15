Police in standoff with person inside Federal Way business

Washington state crimes by the numbers The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs 2017 Crime in Washington Annual Report details crimes against persons, property and society statistics from agencies that serve about 92% of the state.

A standoff between police officers and a person inside a Federal Way business has entered its fourth hour Saturday.

A person is refusing to exit a business in the 35500 block of Pacific Highway South, Federal Way police said.

The incident began about 10:20 a.m. Saturday when officers responded to a fight at the business. The fight involved an employee and two other people, Federal Way police spokesman Kurt Schwan said.

As officers arrived one of the people entered the business and has refused to exit since.





One of the people involved may have been slightly injured in the altercation.





Negotiators and SWAT are on scene, Schwan said.