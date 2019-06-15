Family dispute and standoff shut down several South Tacoma streets

The News Tribune

A family dispute has led Tacoma police to shut down several streets in South Tacoma on Saturday as they negotiate with a man in a residence.

Tacoma police were called to a residence in the 3200 block of South 74th Street just after 1 p.m. Saturday for a family dispute.

The incident began with a dispute between a 30-year-old man and his family, Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool said.

“The son made threats to kill family members and retreated into the house where he’s known to have weapons,” Cool said.

Those weapons include firearms, she said. No shots have been fired.

“He’s refusing to come out so we’re negotiating with him,” Cool said. The man is the only person in the house.

As of 5 p.m., South 74th Street is shut down from the 3000 to 3400 blocks. South Montgomery Street is also closed from South 72nd to South 74th Streets.

The Tacoma police SWAT team and its crisis negotiators are on the scene.



