Woman killed in Gig Harbor duplex fire has been identified

A woman died after the Gig Harbor duplex where she lived burned late Wednesday, June 12, 2019. KIRO-7

A woman killed last week when her duplex near Gig Harbor burned down has been identified as Robyn Lynn Clayton.

Clayton, 54, and a man were home around 11:30 p.m. June 12 when a fire started on the front porch of the building in the 3900 block of Firdrona Drive Northwest.

Flames quickly spread into the indoor stairwell and onto the second floor, where Clayton lived.

Firefighters upgraded the blaze to a second-alarm fire after learning somebody might still be inside, but were unable to gain entry and look for the woman until the fire was out.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A man who lived there escaped on his own and was not injured. Another family who also lived in the building was not home at the time.

The fire was accidental, according to Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One.

Clayton died of carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.