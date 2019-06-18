‘Tacoma FD’ sitcom will return for a second season with 13 new episodes

Stars of “Tacoma FD” make surprise appearance at firefighter viewing party Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme - creators and stars of the truTV comedy "Tacoma FD" - share laughs, make $5,000 donation to firefighters' fundraiser on March 28, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme - creators and stars of the truTV comedy "Tacoma FD" - share laughs, make $5,000 donation to firefighters' fundraiser on March 28, 2019.

America loves “Tacoma FD.”

At least the TV sitcom built around a fictional Tacoma fire station has enough fans for a second season.

Cable network TruTV announced Tuesday that it has ordered a second season of the scripted comedy that stars its co-creators, Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme.

In a May interview with The News Tribune, the men behind “Super Troopers” said a second season was nearly inevitable.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The numbers of the first season were fantastic, and everyone is super happy about it,” Heffernan said at the time. “It would be hard not to renew a hit.”

TruTV said the show ended its first season as one of cable’s top five scripted comedies. Movie/TV rating website Rotten Tomatoes has the show at 96 percent favorable audience rating.

The new season will have 13 half-hour episodes, three more than the first season.

Pre-production on the second season will begin this year in the Los Angeles area with an air date in 2020. Normally clean-shaven Heffernan and Lemme will regrow the mustaches they sported in season one.

“Tacoma FD” isn’t filmed in Tacoma nor is it affiliated with the real Tacoma Fire Department.

The show’s premise is that Tacoma is the rainiest city in America (it’s not, by the way), and firefighters have little to do but pull pranks on each other, stage ridiculous contests and uphold rivalries with Tacoma police officers.

They also respond to citizen’s questionable emergencies — many of which can’t be described in a family newspaper.