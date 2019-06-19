Dave Chappelle is coming to Tacoma Dome with comic Joe Rogan

Dave Chappelle attends the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, 2017 in Los Angeles. The comedian’s third Netflix special will debut on Dec. 31. Invision

Stand-up comedian and actor Dave Chappelle is coming to the Tacoma Dome for an Aug. 2 show. He’ll be appearing with fellow comic Joe Rogan.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Chappelle is beloved by his fans and critics for his sharp wit and willingness to explore taboo topics.

He wrote and starred in “Chappelle’s Show” on Comedy Central before walking away from millions of dollars at the height of its popularity in the mid-2000s.

Chappelle, who started stand-up at age 14, has released several comedy specials on Netflix recently. He won a Grammy for them in 2018.

In 2017, he won an Emmy for a guest hosting “Saturday Night Live” on NBC.

The prolific stage performer is set to receive the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in a ceremony at the Kennedy Center October 27.

The show at the Tacoma Dome has a strict no cell policy.