From the archives: Star-Lite Park-In theater set to open

Demolition of Lakewood’s Star Lite swap meet site underway The Star Lite off of South Tacoma Way and 84th Street South is being demolished as crews build a distribution center. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Star Lite off of South Tacoma Way and 84th Street South is being demolished as crews build a distribution center.

Originally published May 26, 1948:

Huge Park-In Theater Opens to Pubic Wed.

After several years of planning and over a year in actual construction one of the largest and finest drive-in theaters in the country, the Star-Lite Park-In at 83rd and South Tacoma way, opens formally to the show going public tomorrow evening at dark. Owned and operated by Tacoma people: Sue and Chester Nilsson, who also operate the Kay Street and Sunset theaters here, and Cora and C.L. Theuerkauf, who operate the Realart in South Tacoma, the Star-Lite represents an over all investment of better than $150,000.

This photo shows the Star-Lite theater in its heyday in 1957. Courtesy Richards Studio Collection Series

Encompassing an area of over three acres, from 82nd to 84th, with two entrance way tunnels directly from South Tacoma way for easy access and exit for hundreds of cars, the new entertainment enterprise has been carefully engineered for the utmost in pleasure and convenience for patrons. Latest R.C.A. “In The Car” speakers, located at the top of each ramp “stall” for easy placement in each car are of the finest and latest design and finger tip controlled for volume as each patron desires. Projection equipment, also, located in a reinforced concrete and steel operating booth, throws the film image onto the 39 foot by 54 foot screen. Directly in front of the operating booth and under cover of the same roof is located the completely equipped concession room where patrons may refresh themselves with refreshing drinks, candy and other items. This is said to be the largest of its kind in the country. Not yet completed, but soon to be opened is the 60-seat “bunker” type theater for the use of those who wish to attend but do not wish to bring their car. This is located compactly in front of the concession and rest rooms. Completely fringing the premises, which after full growth will replace the 10-foot board fence, are over 700 individual evergreen shrubs, planted almost a year ago at a cost of five dollars each. They represented the entire stock of this type shrub in the Pacific Northwest. Housed inside the huge 60-foot screen tower, which is built from high tensile structural steel and stucco-faced, are storerooms for supplies and a well appointed caretakers apartment.

This advertisement for the grand opening of the Star-Lite appeared in the newspaper on May 26, 1948. News Tribune archives

Directly east of the theater proper are two acres of undeveloped playground which will be improved and utilized for patrons who wish to relax before showtime. Mr. Nilsson and Mr. Theuerkauf promise Tacoma show-goers the finest in late released feature film attractions from the world’s major producers and will operate seven nights weekly throughout the year with program changes on Wednesdays and Sundays. Ray N. Steichen, an expert in the operation of drive-in theaters, has been named resident manager.