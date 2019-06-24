Local
Death notices for June 24, 2019
ALLISON-DURAN Helen, 77, Tacoma, June 3
BAUBLITS Donald B., 92, Eatonville, June 3
CHIVERS Loretta B., 98, Tacoma, June 2
CHONG Um C., 85, University Place, June 3
COLGLAZIER William W., 95, Gig Harbor, June 3
COWDEN Gary F., 74, Gig Harbor, June 2
DAY Merrilee L., 92, Tacoma, June 2
DOCKTOR Frances V., 92, Burien, June 3
DUDLEY Mildred J., 95, Tacoma, June 2
ENGEL Delmar O., 92, Dupont, June 2
FABEL Patrick L., 53, Fircrest, June 3
FISHER Michael W., 61, University Place, June 3
GLASSO Robert M., 59, Tacoma, June 3
HEACOCK Mary L., 48, Kingston, June 3
HUGHES Delores M., 75, Spanaway, June 3
KILEN Richard P., 66, Tacoma, June 2
LINDQUIST Shirlee J., 84, Tacoma, June 3
LUNDBERG Wayne R., 93, Lakewood, June 3
LUSBY Dorothy M., 108, Lakebay, June 3
LUTES Cheryl J., 64, Port Orchard, June 3
MCCRARY Patrick T., 53, Milton, June 3
MCHENRY Felomina P., 76, Tacoma, June 3
MEEHAN Janet K., 70, Tacoma, June 3
SEWARD Bonnie J., 91, Bonney Lake, June 3
SORENSON Lawrence E., 68, Tacoma, June 3
THORNTON Maureena A., 65, Puyallup, June 2
ULRICH Bonnie M., 97, Bonney Lake, June 2
VASHCHENKO Natasha A., 22, Tacoma, June 3
WIESE Barbara P., 81, Puyallup, June 4
YAN Tin S., 84, Seattle, June 4
