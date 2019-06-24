Local

Death notices for June 24, 2019

ALLISON-DURAN Helen, 77, Tacoma, June 3

BAUBLITS Donald B., 92, Eatonville, June 3

CHIVERS Loretta B., 98, Tacoma, June 2

CHONG Um C., 85, University Place, June 3

COLGLAZIER William W., 95, Gig Harbor, June 3

COWDEN Gary F., 74, Gig Harbor, June 2

DAY Merrilee L., 92, Tacoma, June 2

DOCKTOR Frances V., 92, Burien, June 3

DUDLEY Mildred J., 95, Tacoma, June 2

ENGEL Delmar O., 92, Dupont, June 2

FABEL Patrick L., 53, Fircrest, June 3

FISHER Michael W., 61, University Place, June 3

GLASSO Robert M., 59, Tacoma, June 3

HEACOCK Mary L., 48, Kingston, June 3

HUGHES Delores M., 75, Spanaway, June 3

KILEN Richard P., 66, Tacoma, June 2

LINDQUIST Shirlee J., 84, Tacoma, June 3

LUNDBERG Wayne R., 93, Lakewood, June 3

LUSBY Dorothy M., 108, Lakebay, June 3

LUTES Cheryl J., 64, Port Orchard, June 3

MCCRARY Patrick T., 53, Milton, June 3

MCHENRY Felomina P., 76, Tacoma, June 3

MEEHAN Janet K., 70, Tacoma, June 3

SEWARD Bonnie J., 91, Bonney Lake, June 3

SORENSON Lawrence E., 68, Tacoma, June 3

THORNTON Maureena A., 65, Puyallup, June 2

ULRICH Bonnie M., 97, Bonney Lake, June 2

VASHCHENKO Natasha A., 22, Tacoma, June 3

WIESE Barbara P., 81, Puyallup, June 4

YAN Tin S., 84, Seattle, June 4

