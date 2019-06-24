A new trail connecting Tacoma and Puyallup? It’s in the works and could use your input

How to log in to your News Tribune account If you're a print subscriber and need help logging in to your News Tribune account online, follow the steps in this handy video guide. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you're a print subscriber and need help logging in to your News Tribune account online, follow the steps in this handy video guide.

Some day, you might be able to walk or ride your bike on a new trail between Tacoma and Puyallup.

The state Department of Transportation, Fife, Puyallup, Tacoma, Pierce County and the Puyallup Tribe of Indians have joined together to pay for a $200,000 study to find the best way to connect downtown Tacoma to Puyallup’s Riverwalk Trail.

The public is asked to share thoughts on design and construction at a meeting on Thursday at Puyallup’s Pioneer Park Pavilion at 5:30 p.m. Three possible routes are under consideration, with the Tacoma terminus currently being proposed at the Thea Foss Esplanade, Prairie Line Trail or Pacific Avenue.

The study will look at potential costs, the time line, funding sources, design and construction, said Liz Kaster of the Puyallup Watershed Initiative. The study should determine a route and a cost estimate by January 2020.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Three years ago, the Puyallup Watershed Initiative’s Active Transportation Community of Interest said a connected bike and pedestrian trail was a top concern, but connecting the two cities proved difficult. The planning coalition has had to consider traffic safety rules, interjurisdictional partnerships, rivers and rail crossings, Kaster said.

Those attending can RSVP on Facebook. Anyone who can’t make the meeting can email thoughts to T2Prouteanalysis@wsdot.wa.gov