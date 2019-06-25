DNA used to identify human remains found on hill above downtown Tacoma

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Human remains recovered last year from a hillside above downtown Tacoma belong to a 40-year-old man.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office this week was able to identify the man and determine that he died from heroin poisoning. His next of kin has been notified.

It can often be difficult to identify a decomposed body. In this case, medical examiners were able to use DNA to figure out who the man was.

His remains were found Feb. 11, 2018, on a hill near North Schuster Parkway and South Fourth Street.

A resident out for a walk spotted the remains and called 911. Because it was late afternoon, officers guarded the area overnight and recovered the remains the next day.

The death was ruled accidental.

