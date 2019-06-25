Two killed in Graham vehicle crash that has shut down Meridian

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Two people were killed Tuesday afternoon when their car collided with a semi-truck in Graham, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash, which was reported about 3 p.m., shut down Meridian in both directions at 243rd Street Court.

Troopers said a passenger car was headed south on Meridian when it attempted to turn left on 244th Street East and was hit by the northbound truck.

Two people in the car were killed.