Teens killed in fiery crash with semi truck in Graham have been identified

Two teenagers killed when their car struck a semi-trailer in Graham have been identified.

Gaven Seastrum, 16, was driving a 2000 Volkswagen Beetle south on state Route 161 with Angel Collins, 15, in the passenger seat.

As they approached 244th Street East, Gaven turned left and hit a semi traveling north on SR 161.

The impact caused the Volkswagen to catch fire.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The News Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gaven and Angel were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 40-year-old truck driver was not injured.

The wreckage blocked all lanes for more than six hours.

State troopers are still investigating.

Both teens were students at Graham-Kapowsin High School.

A candlelight vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Frontier Park, 21718 Meridian E, Graham.