Teens killed in fiery crash with semi truck in Graham have been identified
Two teenagers killed when their car struck a semi-trailer in Graham have been identified.
Gaven Seastrum, 16, was driving a 2000 Volkswagen Beetle south on state Route 161 with Angel Collins, 15, in the passenger seat.
As they approached 244th Street East, Gaven turned left and hit a semi traveling north on SR 161.
The impact caused the Volkswagen to catch fire.
Gaven and Angel were pronounced dead at the scene.
The 40-year-old truck driver was not injured.
The wreckage blocked all lanes for more than six hours.
State troopers are still investigating.
Both teens were students at Graham-Kapowsin High School.
A candlelight vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Frontier Park, 21718 Meridian E, Graham.
