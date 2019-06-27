Local
Death notices for June 27, 2019
AKERS Rodney F., 75, Tacoma, June 6
ALLISON Debra J., 78, Tacoma, June 6
APPLING Richard M., 71, Roy, June 8
AUSTIN Lawrence W., 77, Gig Harbor, June 9
BOWMAN Judy L., 68, Tacoma, June 8
CHRIST Kathryn A., 61, Tacoma, June 7
DANIEL Andre R., 65, Kent, June 7
DICKINSON Jeryl K., 72, Buckley, June 8
ENGERMANN Carl, 64, Tacoma, June 8
FOSTER Alesia, 54, Tacoma, June 6
FOSTER Myrna L., 90, Puyallup, June 6
FRICK Phyllis J., 70, Buckley, June 7
FURRY Richard W., 69, Orting, June 8
GOODIN Beverly A., 72, Tacoma, June 8
GRECCO Elisa B., 69, Port Orchard, June 9
JACOBS Donald O., 89, Orting, June 6
JOHNSON Gary L., 72, Gig Harbor, June 8
KEEFE Robert A., 87, Puyallup, June 9
KONOVALENKO Anatoliy, 55, Auburn, June 8
LAYNE Elfriede H., 89, Lakewood, June 8
LELAND Eve H., 99, Tacoma, June 7
LOVEJOY Howard F., 60, University Place, June 7
LOWER Thelma L., 82, Spanaway, June 7
MANDERY Earl B., 100, Gig Harbor, June 8
MARTIN Joan H., 89, Tacoma, June 9
MCKINNEY Elmer L., 89, Puyallup, June 8
MEADOWS Hannelore, 89, Edgewood, June 9
MELOY Debra L., 60, Lakewood, June 6
MERCHANT Doris H., 88, Puyallup, June 7
PARKS Peter G., 82, Puyallup, June 7
PELTOMAA Vikki N., 65, University Place, June 7
SETZER John D., 68, Puyallup, June 9
SOUTH Robert W., 41, Spanaway, June 8
SPRAGUE Voski D., 74, Lakebay, June 9
STAPLES John S., 65, Unknown, June 7
STARK Linda I., 70, Tacoma, June 7
THOMPSON Brigitte, 69, Tacoma, June 7
TRUAX Florence J., 81, Buckley, June 7
WASSON John N., 86, Gig Harbor, June 7
