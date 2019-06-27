Local

Death notices for June 27, 2019

View more of The News Tribune’s death notices in our database.

AKERS Rodney F., 75, Tacoma, June 6

ALLISON Debra J., 78, Tacoma, June 6

APPLING Richard M., 71, Roy, June 8

AUSTIN Lawrence W., 77, Gig Harbor, June 9

BOWMAN Judy L., 68, Tacoma, June 8

CHRIST Kathryn A., 61, Tacoma, June 7

DANIEL Andre R., 65, Kent, June 7

DICKINSON Jeryl K., 72, Buckley, June 8

ENGERMANN Carl, 64, Tacoma, June 8

FOSTER Alesia, 54, Tacoma, June 6

FOSTER Myrna L., 90, Puyallup, June 6

FRICK Phyllis J., 70, Buckley, June 7

FURRY Richard W., 69, Orting, June 8

GOODIN Beverly A., 72, Tacoma, June 8

GRECCO Elisa B., 69, Port Orchard, June 9

JACOBS Donald O., 89, Orting, June 6

JOHNSON Gary L., 72, Gig Harbor, June 8

KEEFE Robert A., 87, Puyallup, June 9

KONOVALENKO Anatoliy, 55, Auburn, June 8

LAYNE Elfriede H., 89, Lakewood, June 8

LELAND Eve H., 99, Tacoma, June 7

LOVEJOY Howard F., 60, University Place, June 7

LOWER Thelma L., 82, Spanaway, June 7

MANDERY Earl B., 100, Gig Harbor, June 8

MARTIN Joan H., 89, Tacoma, June 9

MCKINNEY Elmer L., 89, Puyallup, June 8

MEADOWS Hannelore, 89, Edgewood, June 9

MELOY Debra L., 60, Lakewood, June 6

MERCHANT Doris H., 88, Puyallup, June 7

PARKS Peter G., 82, Puyallup, June 7

PELTOMAA Vikki N., 65, University Place, June 7

SETZER John D., 68, Puyallup, June 9

SOUTH Robert W., 41, Spanaway, June 8

SPRAGUE Voski D., 74, Lakebay, June 9

STAPLES John S., 65, Unknown, June 7

STARK Linda I., 70, Tacoma, June 7

THOMPSON Brigitte, 69, Tacoma, June 7

TRUAX Florence J., 81, Buckley, June 7

WASSON John N., 86, Gig Harbor, June 7

