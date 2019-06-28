Burn ban going into effect Monday for unincorporated Pierce County

A burn ban has been issued for much of Pierce County effective noon Sunday, according to the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency. Staff file

A burn ban will go into effect in unincorporated Pierce County Monday.

The Fire Marshal called for the ban due to dry weather in the forecast and possible drought conditions.

It includes land clearing fires and burning yard debris.

The ban does not apply to recreational fires in established pits at campgrounds or private property.

Gas and propane stoves and barbecues are still allowed.

Officials did not say how long the burn ban will remain in effect.