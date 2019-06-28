One area in Tacoma to get a boost toward better-paying jobs

Workforce Central promoting pride in Pierce County New director of community engagement Tamar Jackson is renewing efforts to keep workers in Pierce County with good-paying jobs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK New director of community engagement Tamar Jackson is renewing efforts to keep workers in Pierce County with good-paying jobs.

Tacoma’s WorkForce Central and community partners are set to deliver on improving some local household budgets in the next few years through a $1.75 million grant.

The Economic Security for All grant draws funding from the governor’s Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act statewide fund.

The project is designed to help a significant number of residents in a particular ZIP code climb out of poverty in a span of just under three years.

“These grants will make a tremendous difference for thousands of people in communities all over Washington,” Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement this week. “They will empower local areas to build sustainable models and creative partnerships to address the needs of families and others who experience poverty.”

According to details from Workforce Central, the money will go toward helping 250 households in the 98404 ZIP code who are on or eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The ensuing project will place special emphasis on the Salishan community.

“The work group includes several individuals who are either present or past recipients of benefits, including SNAP, and residents within the 98404 community, and their input shaped the implementation plan,” according to the grant proposal’s details.

The Tacoma group was one of 10 workforce development areas in the state that applied for the grant money, and were among the four chosen as part of an ambitious poverty reduction project in four parts of the state.

The other areas in the state to gain funding were Connell, Washington, to help connect it with work in the Tri-Cities area; Cowlitz County’s South Kelso and Highlands neighborhoods in a public-private partnership with the local manufacturers and private investments; and portions of Spokane for families who use services at the Spokane Resource Center and WorkSource campus.

In Tacoma, the work group has met weekly since the announcement of the RFP, “and will continue to meet on a monthly basis beginning in July,” according to WorkForce Central.

“This award, coupled with resources committed by WorkForce Central and our partners, will enable us to launch and support demonstrated and innovative strategies that will help our families achieve economic stability,” said WorkForce Central CEO Linda Nguyen in a statement.

Space will be provided at the Salishan Association Family Investment Center for the community partners involved in the work to serve clients and to coordinate the services — basically a one-stop shop for financial literacy, mentoring including Power Up Pierce, career planning, mental health counseling and more.

WorkForce Central and its partners will coordinate outreach and support with a special emphasis on the Salishan Community.

There also will be a dedicated 2-1-1 telephone number for individuals in the 98404 ZIP code for health and community information.

“The 33,543 people living in 98404 represent 4 percent of Pierce County’s total population, but account for 7 percent of people living below 200 percent of the federal poverty level,” WorkForce Central noted in its announcement. “Almost half – 15,854 – of individuals living in 98404 fall below that threshold. No other ZIP code in Pierce County has more residents receiving food assistance.”

The goal: to move 440 people into careers to help get them above 200 percent of the federal poverty level – or earning an income above $32,480 (200 percent of the federal poverty level for a family of two).





To do all of this, many organizations have a role in this. According to the plan’s details:

▪ The local DSHS Community Service Office will dedicate staff to connecting participants to food, cash and medical public assistance benefits.

▪ Clover Park Technical College will provide career planning/mapping on site, and connect eligible students to benefits

▪ Goodwill estimates its contributions valued at $82,950, and includes in-kind value of staffing hours and skills training offered at no cost to participants.

▪ United Way will provide staffing to pull data provide technical assistance/training on the 2-1-1 system and participate in research.

▪ Tacoma Housing Authority is providing space, including classrooms, meeting rooms, cubicles/desks, IT access and front desk support.

▪ Metropolitan Parks is providing space at the new Eastside Community Center.

▪ The Washington Hospitality Association will provide coaching/mentoring for both clients and case managers on workplace preparedness.

Out of all this, streamlined services will take shape to help individuals seeking rent and utility assistance, counseling, food and clothing resources, shelter and affordable housing, employment and education, childcare, transportation and free tax prep.

According to the governor’s office: “This first round of funding provided $5.8 million for four communities in Washington to lead the way, by demonstrating that they can reduce the number of people living in poverty in a specific geographic community.”

The program is now in contract negotiations, set to finish sometime in July. The project could then launch as soon as late July or early August with more information at that time.