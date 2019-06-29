Hiker who died on Mount Rainier has been identified

Mount Rainier photographed at sunset from Tacoma, Wash., on Thursday, June 27, 2019. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

The man who died while hiking at Mount Rainier National Park earlier this week has been identified.

Kirby Clot, 69, of Seattle died while on a day hike on the slopes of the 14,411-foot mountain, according to a representative of the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Clot’s cause of death is pending an autopsy.

Clot was on a conditioning hike for a planned summit attempt, his family told park officials.





Family members reported him overdue from a Wednesday solo hike above Paradise. The weather that day included thunderstorms.





Park officials located his body from the air Thursday afternoon but weather conditions did not allow recovery until Friday.

Clot was found near the base of the Nisqually chute, park officials said.



